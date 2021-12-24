Wreaths Across America program December 24, 2021 Administrator Community 0 Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 (Clermont County) Commander Shirley Plahovinsak places a wreath at the gravesite of an Army Veteran during the Wreaths Across America Program. Members of the DAV Chapter #63, along with over 40 volunteers, participated with her at the Hillcrest Cemetery site. According to Todd Mayer, DAV Chapter #63 member, there are 1,423 veterans buried at the Hillcrest Cemetery, including eight veterans who were killed in combat. The Wreaths Across America Program is one way that we remember all these veterans especially at Christmas time. “It was an honor for me and I was proud to participate in the Wreaths Across America Program,” said DAVA Unit #63 Commander Plahovinsak, “in special honor of my father, a WW II Army veteran, who fought in the Pacific.” “In April of 2021, members of the DAV Chapter #63 had previously participated in the marking of 152 veteran graves at two Jewish Cemeteries located in Cincinnati,” added Chapter Commander Steve Smith. Photo courtesy of John Plahovinsak with the DAV. Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 (Clermont County) Commander Shirley Plahovinsak places a wreath at the gravesite of an Army Veteran during the Wreaths Across America Program. Members of the DAV Chapter #63, along with over 40 volunteers, participated with her at the Hillcrest Cemetery site.According to Todd Mayer, DAV Chapter #63 member, there are 1,423 veterans buried at the Hillcrest Cemetery, including eight veterans who were killed in combat. The Wreaths Across America Program is one way that we remember all these veterans especially at Christmas time.“It was an honor for me and I was proud to participate in the Wreaths Across America Program,” said DAVA Unit #63 Commander Plahovinsak, “in special honor of my father, a WW II Army veteran, who fought in the Pacific.”“In April of 2021, members of the DAV Chapter #63 had previously participated in the marking of 152 veteran graves at two Jewish Cemeteries located in Cincinnati,” added Chapter Commander Steve Smith.Photo courtesy of John Plahovinsak with the DAV.