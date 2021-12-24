Kathy J Fitzpatrick Nee Shelton of Withamsville, Ohio. Born October 18th , 1957 to Glenn and Helen Shelton. Beloved wife of Brian Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Lora (Michael) Johnson, and grandmother to Karaline Goodpaster. Sister to Diana Shelton and Linda Craig. Sister-in-law to Jim (the late Karen) Fitzpatrick, Kathy (Bob) Rosencrans, Dot (the late William) Belter, Diane Osco, Mark (Pam) Fitzpatrick, Bruce (Dianna) Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Colleen (Scott) Hoffman, Maureen Bradford, Erin Lynch, Matt Fitzpatrick, and the late Maryanne E. Fitzpatrick. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Passed away peacefully on November 29th at the age of 64. Kathy was happy and fun loving. She loved showing Tennessee Walking Horses, vacations to Siesta Key, FL, and University of Kentucky Basketball. Her favorite job was being Miss. Kathy when she was secretary at Willowville Elementary.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held later for family. In lieu of flowers raise a glass and have a toast with a loved one and celebrate a life well lived.