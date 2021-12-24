The Sun did not end up receiving any nominations for our attempt at Shop with the Sun, so we decided to pivot to sponsoring two children through Clermont County Children’s Protective Services’ annual Community Toy Chest Christmas sponsor program. This great program has helped to give those in need who are in the care of Clermont County, a little Christmas cheer. Last year, the program was able to give gifts to nearly 300 children, thanks to the generosity of individual sponsors, company sponsors, groups sponsors, organization sponsors and more.

The children received, divided between them, the same amount of money equal to if we had taken three children shopping.