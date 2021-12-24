Chuck Holland, age 74, of Pierce Township, passed away on December 10th, 2021. Chuck was born on March 26, 1947, to the late Stanley and Wilma J Holland in Moscow, Ohio. He was married to the love of his life, Cindy for 53 years. Their love story was beyond a fairytale. He is survived by daughters, Julie (the late Chuck) Tillett, Jill (Mike Stump) Carty, and the Late Jenny Holland. Also his grandchildren, Jessie (Zach Ellis) Holland, Cody (Jordin Stump) Kaylor, Brandy (Troy) Hunt, Natalie Kaylor, Cole Carty. Great-grandchildren, Emma Tillett, Hunter Ellis, Caleb Morgan, Jace Tillet.

Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many special times with his friends that he loved out on the water or in the woods. He was also the last true family man. Always planning the next family vacation to spend many enjoyable hours throughout his adult life with his children and grandchildren and his wife. Chuck was also a Vietnam Veteran from 1967- 1968 and needless to say, was very patriotic. This man was very well respected by so many and did not know a stranger. He was very genuine, kind, and an encourager. He always gave us hope and the will to keep going no matter what. They broke the mold when they made this man. He will be missed beyond measure. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude.

