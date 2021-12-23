According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there are 9.2 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. But, only 1.4 million veterans are eligible for comprehensive VA dental care. In 2020, VA Dental Care Services managed the care of only 402,000 eligible veterans, as well as an additional 61,000 due to medical necessity.

The VA can only provide outpatient dental care services to disabled veterans rated 100% service-connected or to disabled veterans who have sustained dental trauma in performance of military service. The VA can also provide the dental care services to prisoners-of-war and certain veterans in receipt of homeless services.

Oral health care is fundamental to overall good health and well-being. Disabled veterans, who are enduring chronic illnesses, can be at greater risk for oral diseases. These oral diseases have the potential to significantly diminish the quality of their life.

Senator Bob Menendez, and four other senators, recognize that dental care services are vital to disabled veterans. They have introduced Senate Bill #3017, The Veterans Dental Care Eligibility Expansion and Enhancement Act of 2021, which would include dental care as a part of the VA’s preventive and emergency medical services package.

The proposed legislation will not only recognize the importance of dental health to the overall well-being of disabled veterans. It would also promise to reduce costs by focusing on prevention rather than treatment of diseases that have already progressed to an expensive treatment level.

This bill, if passed, will expand essential dental care access to all 9.2 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.

The Senate Bill envisions the provision of dental care services over an eight year time period. This would consist of four two year phases. The first phase would start with disabled veterans who are rated by the VA at 30% of disability or greater.

The VA would increase the number of VA dental sites for dental services at each of the four phases of implementation. The number of VA dental sites would increase with the growth in eligible veteran population during each phase.

At the end of the eight years, it is envisioned that all disabled veterans enrolled in the VA health care system will be receiving VA dental care.

Research has shown that there is a connection between poor dental health and Alzheimer’s disease and pre-diabetes. The Mayo Clinic’s research indicated poor dental health is related to endocarditis, stroke, pregnancy, and birth complications, cardiovascular disease, and pneumonia.

Senator Menendez cited a 2016 Avalere Health Study concerning the costs of oral dental care. According to the Study, for each $1.00 of new spending of preventive dental coverage, saved approximately $10.00 in dental costs, primarily from reduced hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

The Senator estimated that the same level of savings can be achieved by the VA through the extension of dental care to all of our veterans.

Now the VA does have an existing VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP).

Only 80,000 veterans purchased dental insurance through VADIP, and in 2020, the COVID pandemic created a backlog of 2.5 million dental procedures. However, according to the VA the existing VADIP is set to expire on December 31, 2021.

“Today, dental care is not treated like the vital health care it is and only a small fraction of veterans are eligible to receive dental care through the VA because of stringent eligibility requirements,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “Now is the time to prioritize dental health care and pass the Veterans Dental Care Eligibility Expansion and Enhancement Act of 2021. This bill would help eliminate eligibility restrictions and make dental care more affordable and accessible to all veterans.”

Senator Cory Booker said, “We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and this legislation is a necessary step forward to honoring their service and sacrifice.”

My Opinion: Veterans across the United States deserve quality dental care services. I totally agree with Senator Richard Blumenthal that, “By opening new VA dental clinics, promoting dental health education, and recruiting dentists to work at the VA, the Veterans Dental Care Eligibility Expansion and Enhancement Act of 2021 will ensure dental care is part of the preventive and emergency care services our nation’s bravest can access.”

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) joins together with the American Legion; AMVETS; the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in direct support of Senate Bill 3017.

The DAV believes that the long, phased-in implementation schedule outlined in the Senate Bill would allow the VA adequate time to develop program capacity, obtain the necessary resources to hire dental staff or contract with dentists in the community for such services and make any adjustments necessary to support this new proposed dental benefit for veterans using VA care.

The DAV has gone on Record, with passing DAV Resolution No. 018, which recognizes the importance of oral health as part of basic health care and calls upon the VA to provide comprehensive dental care to all enrolled disabled service-connected veterans.

As a former Dental Hygienist for over 45 years, I totally agree!

Shirley Ann Plahovinsak is the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Department of Ohio Chaplain and the DAVA Commander of Unit #63 (Clermont County). She retired from the City of Cincinnati after 30 years as a Dental Hygienist and after 15 years in the private sector.

She has been on the DAV Department of Ohio’s Legislative Team to the DAV Mid-Winter Conference since 2017.