ittle Miami River Chamber Alliance-Loveland, Symmes & Miami Townships Christmas in Loveland

December 18, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm

Downtown Historic Loveland, Ohio

Loveland, Ohio: The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance is pleased to share that the City of Loveland will once again be transformed into a beautiful wonderland for the Christmas holiday.

On December 18, visitors can enjoy carriage rides, a train ride, complimentary tastings from area restaurants, crafts, holiday beverages, live Christmas entertainment, and a few new attractions in historic downtown Loveland. Entertainment will be in the center of town next to the live nativity scene and inside many businesses.

CeeCee Collins, President of the chamber shared that “there will be so many fun activities such as a ornaments, singing with carolers, and meeting Elsa & Anna, just to name a few! This is such a great event where the businesses want to give back to everyone that has patronized and visited in downtown. They truly appreciate everyone supporting local businesses and hope they will continue to come back, especially now that all the businesses are re-opened (and more have been built) after the pandemic. There will be tons of samplings and give-a-ways for all ages to enjoy!”

This event will be held rain, snow or shine.

For ALL of the information visit the chamber website, www.lmrchamberalliance.org . A few Facts:

The event takes place from 4-8 PM, December 18

The children’s train is at the Loveland Museum Center and a complimentary Holiday Trolley will take guests from Harrison Avenue in Downtown Loveland to the Loveland Museum Center.

Maps of all the activities will be placed inside the businesses and available by the clock tower. Also available on the chamber’s website: www.lmrchamberalliance.org

A back portion of Railroad Avenue will be closed to allow for the horse drawn carriages.

Line up for the Carriage is on Railroad Avenue-across from the Wicked Pickle

Entertainment will be in the center of town and next to the fountain.

The Live Nativity Scene is next to the fountain in the center of town

A link for parking in the area: https://www.lovelandoh.gov/369/Parking-Map