I read with interest Cliff Riley letter of memories. I will add a few.

Coming east on highway 50 ,you knew you were in town when you passed Smittys station on the left. You could get gas a drink and gossip. He had a great red setter named Rex. He came once a day to our house for a visit then back up the street to the station. The 50 Club was on the right. Guys spent a lot of time there-playing Euchre, I think they drank!

The post office was and is on the left. On the right was “Buerkles” (I hope I am spelling that right.) This was the village grocery store. I could ride my tricycle, show a note they would wrap the item or items in brown paper tie it with string. They took the money put in a holder on a wire then on to the upper floor where they took the money and sent back a receipt. After they tied the package on my trike I peddled back home. Later it became Brownies IGA. My Brother would bring the football team in. They would run up a tab that my Mom paid later. Almost unbelievable! Brownie and the store are gone now. The lot is almost vacant but not in my memories.

The Methodist church building is on the right-now the police station. I went to Bible School there. I have pictures of my class portraying the “Good Samaritan” Story. I remember Charley Embry the most. He was good looking!

Across the street was Chuck’s drugstore. You could get your prescriptions, play pinball and drink cherry phosphate. On the corner was the Pure Station. This is where the boys were. First place I went with my new car was to the pure station.

Across Broadway from the Gas station was a bank. My mother-in-law worked there for quite some time. Next to the bank was—Nelsons-A great restaurant. You could get a brown paper bag of French fries for .25. No kidding. We would walk from school through the alley. Spend our lunch money on FFs.

On the left hand side of 50 just through the light was “The Old Boston House”. It was an old inn. Like a bed and breakfast I think. Cele Morris was the owner. I was introduced to rock candy there. It has been gone a long time. UDF occupies that space now.

My memories of “Old Owensville” are wonderful. It has changed so much as have most of the places that were important in my life. Most people think of Owensville as the County Fair place. I think of Owensville in memory of old friends and happy times.