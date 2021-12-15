The demand for puppies and other pets increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a spike in scams as we near the holidays. Online pet scams — in which an online search ends with a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to adopt a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist — are especially pervasive during the holiday season, when many are looking to add a pet to their family. BBB advises extreme caution if shopping for a pet online.

Online shopping scam reports to BBB Scam Tracker have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pet scams make up 35% of those reports in 2021. While pet scam-related reports are down slightly from 2020, they are expected to be double this year to those in 2019, and more than four times as many as 2017, when BBB published its first investigative study about online puppy scams.

When an online shopper begins their pet search, the scammer refuses to let the consumer meet the pet in person before buying. The scammer claims that they must use a pet delivery agency of some kind, often an airline. BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of fake web pages impersonating real businesses for this purpose. The scammer also may demand fees for vaccinations, delivery, crate, or other last-minute “needs.” Ultimately, the pet does not exist, and the consumer has lost money and emotional investment.

The largest group of victims by age are those 25-35, followed by those 35-44. The average financial loss reported to Scam Tracker was $1,088. While 82% of pet scam reports involved dogs, other reports included cats, birds and iguanas.

The tactics used in pet scams continue to evolve. Scammers increasingly ask for payment through untraceable cash apps such as Zelle, Google Pay, Cash App, Venmo and Apple Pay. A review of Scam Tracker data finds that the vast majority of reports listed Zelle as the payment method involving the purchase of online pets.

BBB recommendations for buying pets online:

See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.

Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description. If the image and exact phrasing exists on other websites, there’s a good chance it’s a scam.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.

Consider adopting from a local animal shelter for pets you can meet before adopting.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam:

Petscams.com – Pet Scams tracks complaints, catalogs puppy scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – ReportFraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help.

Better Business Bureau – BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam online.

Your credit card issuer – Report the incident if you shared your credit card number, even if the transaction was not completed.