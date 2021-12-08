William Bick Primary recognized some very special students at the Bethel-Tate November Board of Education meeting. The students were honored as the Students of the Trimester for each of their respective grade levels. The teaching staff was asked to select one student from each grade level that demonstrated all of the PBIS character traits for the first trimester of school. These traits include Being Safe, Being Respectful, and Being Responsible. Each student was presented with a certificate, as well as a letter written by the teacher explaining why they were selected. Statements such as “they are always helpful”; “they treat their classmates with respect”; and “they are an absolute joy to teach” were some of the things that the teachers said in their letters. The following students were the award recipients:

Preschool A.M.: Adaline Feilhauer

Preschool P.M.: Carter Ennis

Kindergarten: Analynn Young

First Grade: Preston Garrett

Second Grade: Nacoah Beckelhymer