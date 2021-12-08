The Williamsburg Farmers Market is currently organizing and recruiting farmers and makers for 2022. There is no charge to apply for a booth. All farmers and makers must apply and be approved by the group, to participate. To obtain an application, call Kristin Sampsel at 513-680-7488, Gayle Burroughs at 513-739-74888, Laura Henning at 513-375-2208, or Liz Betemps at 513-305-0607.

In 2022, starting in May, a group of resolute, local farmers want to bring fresh produce and farm products into the Village of Williamsburg on a weekly basis. Last summer, from June through October (with the Village’s blessing) they began selling on Main Street in front of the Williamsburg Village Park. It is an ideal location from a Main Street perspective and has free and ample parking. They are using the Community Facebook page to remind people of their market day, Wednesdays from 4-7 PM