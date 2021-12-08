Christian Family Credit Union is excited to partner with Milford Miami Ministry to help those in need keep warm this winter. Now through the end of the year Christian Family Credit Union will be collecting new, unworn coats in all sizes from infant through adult.

“God calls each of us to care for our neighbors, especially those in need. What a wonderful opportunity we, as a community, have to do just that by donating a new coat to someone in need to help them stay warm during the cold winter months, says the Credit Union’s President/CEO, Russ Abbott”.

Drop off your new coat donation at Christian Family Credit Union’s Milford location at 410 Chamber Drive, Milford, OH 45150. Donations will be distributed by Milford Miami Ministry.