Mary Allison (nee Wallace) Anderson of Goshen, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the age of 84.

Born on October 29, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH. to Thomas and Lena Wallace. Mary moved to Goshen, OH at the age of 7. With her family she joined Goshen United Methodist Church and became a life long member. After graduating from Goshen High School, she married the love of her life, Charles Anderson. They had a son, Charles Jr., that she adored.

Mary enjoyed being with her church family, singing and helping when needed. With her large family Mary made many good memories, such as baking pies for the holidays. Every year Mary looked forward to her family vacations out west.

Later in life she worked at Arby’s in Milford and had many devoted customers.

She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Charles Jr. and Lisa Anderson; three grandchildren, Meghan Anderson, Jennifer (Chris) Smith and Kevin (Melissa) Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Emma Anderson, Lincoln Smith, Xavier Anderson, Alexander Anderson and Lana Smith; one brother, Bill (Debbie)Wallace; three sisters, Gloria (Bud) Meder, Glenda (Rodney) Rodgers and Janice Wallace; son-in-law, Ed Hornsby; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Elbert Anderson; two brothers, Tom Wallace Jr. and Harry Wallace; three sisters, Velma (Don) Irwin, Sharon Hornsby and Phyllis Patrick; parents Thomas Harold and Lena Isabell (nee Miracle) Wallace.

Friends were received from 12 Noon to 1 PM on Monday, November 29 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 6710 Goshen Rd., Goshen, OH, where services began at 1 PM. Interment, Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mary Anderson to Goshen United Methodist Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.