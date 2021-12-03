Live Oaks students collect canned goods

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Families in Clermont County have more to eat this month because of students’ efforts at Live Oaks Career Campus in Milford.

A canned food drive competition during the first two weeks of November between the career labs resulted in 2,985 food items and $135 in cash being collected. The donations were distributed to Empower Youth and Milford Miami Ministry.

Students in the CNC Advanced Manufacturing lab collected the most items, followed by Heather Ackerman’s Health Technology class and Stephanie Hoeppner’s IT Academy class. “The IT Academy was winning every day until the final morning of collections, when the CNC Advanced Manufacturing lab gained a last-minute win with and additional 452 items,” said Live Oaks career specialist Terri Rothfuss.

“Thank you so much to the staff and students at Live Oaks who so generously donated canned food items to support our weekend food packs and Winter Wonderland family event,” said Empower Youth co-founder Scott Conley. “Without ongoing support from our community, many of the programs and outreaches that we do would not be possible. Through your contributions over 150 families will be able to eat during the holiday season.”

“Milford Miami Ministry is fortunate to have a caring community,” said the ministry’s Operations Manager, Steve Reis. “A Christian organization that is guided by 22 member churches, we can’t complete our mission of helping our neighbors in need without the help of local businesses, foundations, the community at large, and of course our schools.”

The canned food drive competition was organized and run by the Live Oaks Student Council, Community Engagement Committee, and CareerX class.