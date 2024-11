Jeffrey Allen Blevins of Pleasant Plain, OH. Passed peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the age of 62.

Born on October 27, 1959 in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved husband of Kimberly Renee (nee Roehm) Blevins. Loving father of Brittany (Steve) Wenker, Trinity (Katie Kist) Blevins, Dillon Blevins and Dakota Blevins. Proud grandfather of Kelsey Wenker, Kadence Wenker, Kambrie Wenker, Paxton Wenker, Karsyn Blevins and Rowan Blevins. Dear brother of Jerry Blevins, Belinda Haddix, Rodney Blevins, Michael Blevins and the late Stanley Blevins. Cherished son of the late Jesse Willard and Judith (nee Grey) Blevins. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Jeff proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Friends were received from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Monday, November 22 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where military services and funeral services began at 7:30 PM. Inurnment, Dayton National Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com