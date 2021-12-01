Library to host fourth annual Science Fair

If you have a child who loves science and wants to participate in a Science Fair, the Library has the answer.

The fourth annual 2022 Clermont County Public Library Science Fair will be virtual again this year. The deadline for registering to participate is 6 p.m. December 8. Visit the Library’s website to register.

Children must submit a video describing their project by 5 p.m. January 24. The videos will be reviewed by a panel of judges and winners will be announced online at 7 p.m. February 9. Awards will be presented to winners in each grade level kindergarten through grade 12.

A virtual display of the top-scoring projects will be available for the public to view at a later date.

Complete details about project requirements can be found on the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, or call your local branch for more information.