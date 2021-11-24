Ohio Department of Aging seeks input from Ohioans with dementia, their caregivers

Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) Director Ursel J. McElroy announced the first in a series of listening sessions for Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their caregivers, and those working in related fields to offer input about services and supports for those living with dementia. Members of the general public are also invited to participate.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing public health issue in Ohio that impacts at least 220,000 people aged 65 and older — and likely more due to under-detection,” said Director McElroy. “Working with the dedicated members of Ohio’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Task Force, we are developing innovative and responsive strategies to improve the lives of people diagnosed with, at risk for, and caring for those with dementia.”

The following sessions will be held soon in northeastern Ohio:

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 – 2-4 p.m.

Conference Center at the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging

11890 Fairhill Rd., Cleveland, OH 44120

Register for this session.

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 – 10 a.m.-noon

NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED)

2411 State Route 44, Rootstown, OH 44272

Register for this session.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/alztaskforce for more information and the full schedule of listening sessions.

The listening sessions are part of a comprehensive effort created by Amended Senate Bill 24, which established the Ohio Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Task Force to examine the needs of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, the services currently available in Ohio, and the ability of health care providers and facilities to meet individuals’ current and future needs.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.