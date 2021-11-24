John Becker: Becker is moving swiftly in Union Twp.

Since winning the election for Union Township Trustee, I’ve had productive individual meetings with our fiscal officer, director of zoning & planning, and chief of police. Positive changes are already in the works and more are being investigated for feasibility.

For the week of November 14th, I have meetings scheduled with the fire chief, director of the service department, and the president of the police union. I’m not done yet. I still need to meet with the president of the fire union and, of course, our township administrator.

These meetings are all valuable in helping me to lay the groundwork for implementation of changes upon taking office in January 2022.

As an aside, after reading the 202-page zoning code, I have a new appreciation for our zoning department, zoning commission, and board of zoning appeals. They have a lot of rules and nuances to keep track of, consider, and enforce.

I don’t expect this column to continue to be a weekly update for much longer. It will likely morph into monthly or quarterly. Regardless, please know that I will continue to submit regular updates to The Clermont Sun to help keep people informed.