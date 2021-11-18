Stepping Stones exceeds expectations with most successful sporting clays tournament to date

Grasshoppers Counselor Maggie Harter and Logan are all smiles before heading off to Sensory!

Stepping Stones hosted its 5th anniversary Sporting Clays Tournament on October 22, 2021, at the Sycamore Pheasant Club in Loveland. The event netted more than $114,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities, making this their most successful clay shoot ever!

Attendees hit the course for a clay shoot featuring 75 targets, flurry game and celebrity shooters

Matt Hemberger and Amy Ready. Supporters raised money for the organization by participating in a ra¬ffle with nine excellent prize packages and a live auction with four premier packages. Mark Greene, Mark Hill, Matthew Hill, Ryan Moeller and Joe Zappasodi won the team competition and Ryan Moeller was also the winning individual shooter. Major sponsors from the event included Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, PLK Communities, Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc and Wyler Family Foundation.

“We are so thankful to everyone who came to support Stepping Stones and their much-needed programs,” said event co-chairs Peter Borchers and Brian Folke. “We were able to fundraise 47% more than last year – making this year’s event our most successful tournament to date.”

Stepping Stones celebrates 10th annual GivingTuesday

Stepping Stones is responding to the meet the needs of Cincinnati area individuals with disabilities by participating in GivingTuesday, joining millions around the world participating in the global movement on November 30, 2021.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 30, 2021, and throughout the year.

Become a champion for Stepping Stones by making a donation, using the hashtag #GivingTuesday, promoting SupportSteppingStones.org and sharing Stepping Stones’ social media posts. Stand with Stepping Stones on this global day of giving to educate, fundraise and make your impact on the individuals we serve. A portion of GivingTuesday donations to Stepping Stones will be matched thanks to the generosity of Debbie and Rich Oliver. For questions on how you can support, call donor services at (513) 965-5148 or visit: SupportSteppingStones.org.

“GivingTuesday is an opportunity to rally together as a community to support organizations like Stepping Stones; we are grateful to our supporters that have been very generous in past years,” said Stepping Stones Executive Director Chris Adams. Last year, the organization raised over $15,000 for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served in the Cincinnati area.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.