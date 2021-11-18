Ronald J. Meadows, Sr., 78, of Batavia, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 13, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Burl and Erma Meadows.

He retired from Ford Motor Company after 22 years of employment and was a Pastor of Full Gospel Church of God for many years.

He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Barbara Meadows; loving father of Ron Meadows, Jr., Dan Meadows, Selina (Tim) Rutherford, and Shawnta (Mark) Nipper; proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 13.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on November 20, 2021 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, Ohio, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio.

