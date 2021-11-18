New state budget provision takes effect expanding access to treatments for breast and cervical cancers

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is announcing a recent expansion in eligibility for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) which allows BCCP to cover treatments for women diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer.

“If found early, nearly all breast and cervical cancers can be treated successfully. BCCP helps eligible women receive lifesaving screenings and treatment,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, director of the Ohio Department of Health. “With the support of the Ohio General Assembly and Governor Mike DeWine, more women now have access to treatment options for breast and cervical cancers.”

Ohio now offers treatment for a woman who meets all the following conditions, in addition to those Ohioans who are already eligible by diagnosis through BCCP:

• The woman was screened for breast or cervical cancer by a provider who either does not participate in, or was not paid for, the screening by the Ohio Breast and Cervical Cancer Project.

• The woman is in need of treatment for breast or cervical cancer.

• The woman has an income not exceeding 300% of the federal poverty level.

• The woman is not covered by health insurance.

• The woman is younger than 65 years of age.

The Ohio Department of Health BCCP will be the access point for these women and will assist them with applying for BCCP Medicaid for treatment coverage. Partners, including BCCP enrollment agencies, will assist with enrollment and managing new treatment clients. Eligibility will be determined through BCCP in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

“A woman should not be denied access to life-saving treatment simply because she walked through the ‘wrong door,’” said Molly Guthrie, senior director of public policy and advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to the leadership of Senator Gavarone and the Governor’s office, a breast cancer patient’s access to care will no longer be contingent on where she received her screening.”

“The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is proud to have worked with lawmakers through the budget process to expand eligibility to this critical program, and thanks the Ohio Department of Health for its quick action to implement this expansion,” said Leo Almeida, ACS CAN government relations director.

Women interested in BCCP can call 1-844-430-BCCP for more information.

This announcement coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observance in the month of October, encouraging women to get screened for breast cancer.

About 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. The U.S. Preventative Service Task Force recommends biennial screening mammograms for women ages 50-74 years old, with earlier screening recommended for

women with certain risk factors.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Cancer Incidence Surveillance System collects data and statistics, and works with the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program to reduce the burden of cancer for Ohioans. Learn more on

the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program website.