Home Community Help nursing home residents with gift ideas off the tree Community Help nursing home residents with gift ideas off the tree November 18, 2021 CVS, Eastgate location on Cincinnati-Batavia Pike, is partnering with two area nursing homes, The Village of Eastgtate and Eastgatespring Transitional Care Center. The public is invited to pick a gift idea off the tree displayed in the store, shop in the store for that item and bring to the counter to purchase. Your donation will then be wrapped and presented to residents at those facilities. Gifts are being collected for about 200 residents with items they can enjoy for the holidays.