Charles Donald “Rossi” Ross 91 years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on November 1, 2021. Husband of the late Patsy Ross. Survived by his Children: Steve (Susan) Ross, Terry (Cathy) Ross, Debbie Ross Cabrera and James (Jenny) Ross. 11 Grandchildren. 11 Great-Grandchildren. 1 Late Great-Grandson. 2 Brothers: David (Daria) Ross and the late Tom Ross. 2 Sisters: Diane (Dale) Musser and the late Nancy (Jerry) Bailey. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other family and Friends. Member of the Felicity United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services were at the Felicity United Methodist Church, Walnut Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Visitation was also on Saturday, November, 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the church.

Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: Felicity Community Mission, PO Box 68, Felicity, Ohio 45120. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.