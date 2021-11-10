Howdy folks—Well it’s fall. The leaves are starting to fall. The squirrels are starting to store walnuts up for winter. When I was going to church Sunday morning, I saw a squirrel with a walnut in its mouth running and another one chasing it. I don’t know why, there are plenty of walnuts laying along the road. I was down to Frisch’s with the two girls that have all the cats and they told me the little female cat I had, had four little babies so I told them I would like two of them. Not really, but I bet they are cute!

I went out this morning and there were tents put up at the church, so I went to see what they were doing. The folks were giving the preschoolers a treat. The children stood on the porch and sang a little song then went with their bags open around to each person and got candy. This is special to do.

I saw Russell Beckelhymer this morning and he gave me a list of the places Arron Beckelhymer has been and an update on his Appalachian trail southbound hike. On October 15, he passed the 1,000 mile mark at 12:19 PM. It is near Grantville, Pennsylvania which is about 20 miles from the capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Aaron said he saw a black snake and a timber rattler fighting. They were slapping at each other and it looked like the black snake was winning. Aaron and his dad and uncle went shopping for some new clothes with all the walking he had worn out his clothes and shoes. This was the time to restock his food supply and new water filtration system. Aaron has met people from all 50 states as well as Denmark, Mexico, Vietnam, Canada, Belgium and other countries. He hopes to have the last 1,096 miles, the last half of the hike, completed on or before Christmas day 2021. The hiking boots he replaced with his new ones were the third pair. The ones replace lasted 500 miles. All hikers call Pennsylvania “Rocksylvania” for all the rocky trail and hillsides. On one of the cliffs Aaron was gaining 1 foot of elevation for each foot of climbing. That equals a 12 x 12 pitch. This is just part of the story-I will share more later.

The Grange convention was well attended. From our Grange, Bonnie Lytle and Carol Corbin were there. Ruth Ann and I used to go to the convention for our Granges.

I talked to Cedar Lake and they are catching some big fish. They weighed in a 43.10 blue catfish, a 45 pound shovel head catfish, a 45 pound blue catfish and a 44.20 shovel head catfish as well as lots of channel catfish. The lady said they have several people fishing. They keep their lake stocked real good. They have their own fish. I talked to a feller at the church that had been fishing at East Fork. He was wading and had caught some big fish including crappie, stripers, a few catfish, sauger and a small bass.

I was down at the Living the Word Church for the trick-or-treat time on Saturday evening. They tell me there were over 1400 people that came through that night. The church gave out candy, hotdogs, popcorn and drinks to those who came through. Everyone had a really good time.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …