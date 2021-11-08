Hoxworth: Type O blood donors needed

Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati has announced a critical appeal for Type O blood. All eligible individuals are being asked to donate blood immediately.

“Due to increased usage in our area hospitals, coupled with low donor turnout over the last few weeks, we are officially in critical need of Type O blood donors,” reports Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Blood is being distributed to local hosopitals faster than it can be collected, and we need the Cincinnati community to schedule a donation as soon as they are able to bolster our blood supply ahead of the holidays.

It is critical to have a healthy supply of Type O blood on hand, according to Lipton. O negative blood can be transfused to any other blood type in an emergency, and O positive blood is one of the most common types and therefore one of the most needed for transfusions.

“National blood shortages this year have been the worst in decades, and Hoxworth is not immune to the struggle of maintaining a stable inventory of blood products,” said David Oh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Hoxworth Blood Center. “There is no artificial substitute for blood, nor is there a way to manufacture blood in a lab. Every transfusion has to come from a volunteer donor, which is why we’re calling on the Cincinnati community to come to our aid at this time.”

Hoxworth officials note that donors will be needed throughout the end of the year to maintain a stable blood supply for the holidays.

Appointments are highly encouraged at this time, and masks are required. To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

About Hoxworth:

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves more than 30 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center: Saving Lives Close to Home.