Pumpkins are popping up at the Clermont County Domestic Court

Pumpkins at the Courthouse? Pumpkins made from BOOKS have been popping up in the Clermont County Domestic Court thanks to court employee Sandy Carnahan.

Clermont County Domestic Court is partnering with the Clermont County Public Library’s efforts to encourage children to be enrolled to receive free books from The Imagination Library. The Imagination Library promotes adults reading to children by mailing a book once a month to children under five years living in Clermont County. This program is a result of a partnership with Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“When I learned about The Imagination Library, I knew immediately that this was a win-win for Clermont County children. It is definitely in the best interest of young children to read and be read to. What better way than for a child to receive a new book once a month in the mail,” said Clermont County Domestic Court Judge Mary Lynne Birck.

Judge Birck said that she made the “wise decision” to ask employee Sandy Carnahan to head the Court’s literacy initiative. “A grandma who encourages her grandchildren to read! Picking Sandy to head “all things reading at the Court” was a no-brainer.”

Sandy Carnahan has been using her creative skills to design displays made of books to grab the attention of those in the courtroom and lobby to bring awareness to The Imagination Library. “This is a great program and I am very proud to be a part of it,” said Sandy.

Children come to Domestic Court for various reasons which can be stressful for them. The Kiwanis East Fork Region approached Judge Birck and installed a small library in the courthouse lobby with additional donations from Clermont County Public Library and Huhtamaki. Now these children have access to books while they wait. Not only educational, choosing a book to read is a way to calm the anxiety these children may be experiencing. Judge Birck “can’t thank enough the Clermont County Public Library, Huhtamaki, and the Kiwanis East Fork Region for the helping the Court and the families we serve.”

In addition to promoting reading, Judge Birck has asked court employees to learn about free things to do with children in Clermont County. “Many of our families in Clermont County are experiencing financial strain. I want an easy place for parents to find FREE ways to spend time with their children.”

The Court’s website now has a tab, https://domesticcourt.org/fun-free-things-to-do-with-children/ that has been added to the homepage where there is a wealth of information of free, fun and educational events and activities in our community for children. Also under this tab is the information on the Imagination Library and the link to enroll to receive the free books.