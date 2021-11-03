Oktoberfest: Community dinner, music and storytelling

What is September without an Oktoberfest! Taking the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company and the beautiful weather, Thomaston Woods and Meadows residents gathered for our own version of Oktoberfest with German music, storytelling, colorful hats, games, pickles, pretzels, and games.

John Banner, a well-recognized accordion player and local German musician, arrived wearing his lederhosen as Meadows and some of the younger Thomaston residents listened and danced to German tunes. Says Banner,” I think it is very important to bring music to the people, including those who may have limited mobility and transportation. Everyone likes Oktoberfest, because it heralds the beginning of the fall season, and is perhaps the final outdoor event of the year. It is so gratifying to see residents of the Meadows sing along with the old favorites, or tap their feet to German Polkas. I am so glad to be included in their celebration of this seasonal event! Prost!”

Residents of all ages, but especially the children, were treated to German Grimm Tales told by Ashley and Lisa from the Dreamweaver program from the Clermont County Library. Luckily, no one was scared by the thrilling tales.

Instead of the traditional German sausages and sauerkraut, our Oktoberfest featured hamburgers provided by MercyWorks and because we are family friendly, root beer. Residents continued game playing and talking after dinner. It was fun to see so many residents of all ages attend this event.