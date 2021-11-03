Nathaniel Beal, second grader at Boyd E Smith Elementary in Milford recently competed in the 2021 Cincinnati Reds Baseball Skills Champions Day at Great American Ball Park. On Sunday, September 26, Nathaniel competed against other top scorers in the 1st-2nd grade age bracket where he finished 4th overall.

Over 1,200 boys and girls ages six to fourteen participated in the 10th summer of the Cincinnati Reds Baseball and Softball Camps. During camp, each player competed in a skills competition consisting of batting, fielding, throwing, and running skills. At the conclusion of the summer, the top ten finishers in each age category competed at Champions Day at Great American Ball Park.

Nathaniel qualified for Champions Day when he attended Reds Camp at Milford High School in June. “Nathaniel is a good athlete and a terrific young athlete who really performed well under the pressure of being on the field at Great American Ball Park,” commented Tim Rappe, Reds Camp executive director. For information about the 2022 Cincinnati Reds Baseball and Softball camps, see www.reds.com/camps. 2021 camps were held in Harrison OH, Indianapolis, Mason, Cincinnati, Milford, Lexington, Louisville, Centerville, Union KY, Batavia and Hilliard. 2022 camp locations and dates have not been set