Clermont County CVB wins Ruby Awards

The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently received recognition for achievement in marketing and advertising at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held Oct. 7 at Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio. The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau received RUBY awards in the category for Blog and Print Advertisement and received certificate of excellence in the category of Promotional Video. Accepting the award was Jeff Blom, President of the CVB and Alexis McKinley, the CVB’s Marketing Coordinator.

The Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards recognize excellence in Ohio’s hospitality and tourism industry for efforts in advertising, marketing and public relations. In this year’s competition, the Recognizing Uncommon Brilliance (RUBY) Awards had 177 entries in 17 categories. The awards, sponsored by Ohio Magazine, were presented during the Ohio Conference on Tourism, the state’s largest conference for tourism industry professionals.

Nine marketing professionals representing academia, consulting firms and ad agencies judged each entry on the basis of concept, results and creativity.

“The competition this year was fierce,” said Melinda Huntley, Ohio Travel Association executive director. “Despite the hardships created by the pandemic, these professionals produced some amazing campaigns and projects that resulted in increased sales for businesses in their communities.”

The Ohio Travel Association is a nonprofit trade association representing travel and tourism-related businesses throughout the state. For more information on OTA, visit www.ohiotravel.org.