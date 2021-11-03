Brett Milam: ‘Kicking the Stigma’ around mental health

The Brett Milam of June 24 never would have been on the field of Paul Brown Stadium kicking a field goal, receiving kicking tips from Jim Breech.

On Oct. 26, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the Cincinnati Bengals introduced its “Kicking the Stigma” campaign, a partnership aiming to “break the stigma around mental health, including suicide, and promote mental health wellness.”

Part of the partnership includes OSPF making a $500 donation for every made field goal up to $10,000 to 1N5, a local nonprofit that works to end the stigma, primarily focused on youth.

As a volunteer with the Clermont County Suicide Prevention Coalition, I was able to attend the opening ceremony, which included hors-d’oeuvres and drinks, speeches from, and a Q&A with, Breech and Dave Lapham, former Bengals lineman and color coordinator for the Bengals’ radio broadcasts, and field access, which included kicking field goals.

June 24 was the day before I started therapy. June 24 was the day my brain still swam in a toxic (and stigmatized) brew of depression and anxiety. June 24 was a day, like every day before it, where I still considered suicide a viable option — my most likely exit plan from the pain.

The Brett Milam of then never would have even been a volunteer with the Suicide Prevention Coalition, much less had agreed to go to the kick-off event.

One of the first questions my therapist asked me was, “What would your life look like without depression and without anxiety?” And at first, I couldn’t answer that question because I didn’t know. Depression and anxiety had become my normal and more specifically, my identity, that it was hard to envision what life and living could look like without them.

But over time, my answer became giving back, volunteering and putting myself out there in ways I never thought possible, such as with the Suicide Prevention Coalition, a cause that matters a great deal to me.

So, by Oct. 26, I didn’t hesitate. I was happy and excited to attend. To participate. To do my small part to “kick the stigma.”

I still have elements of social anxiety, which again, might seem weird to those reading this, thinking someone who is a journalist must be an extroverted, talkative type. Instead, my modus operandi in social settings, especially new ones, is to slink back and people watch.

Fortunately, my lovely co-volunteers at the Suicide Prevention Coalition, Lee Ann Watson, associate director of the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board; Heather Cokl, director of addiction services for Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services focused on Clermont County, and Melanie Palmer, training officer with Child Focus, made me feel comfortable and welcome from the get-go.

“Come sit with us,” Watson told me.

The night flew by from that point on, talking about life with people, who have so much experience and passion for what they do.

Then Breech and Lapham took center stage and after some football talk I was admittedly lost during, Breech told an emotional story about his father’s struggles with bi-polar disorder and how the weight of stigma meant he didn’t seek help for a long time.

While there are more resources and open discussions happening now than in the 1950s and 1960s when Breech’s father was struggling, there are still many who suffer silently, throttled by their mental illnesses and the associating stigma.

In fact, according to OSPF, 78.9 percent of suicides in Ohio were men, who are four times more likely to die by suicide than women. Specifically, men between the ages of 54 and 64 have the highest number of suicide deaths in Ohio.

Warning signs to be on the lookout for include:

– Giving away prized possessions.

– Withdrawal from friends/family.

– Sudden change in appearance/personality/sleep habits.

– Poor performance at work/school.

– Feeling disconnected or an overwhelming sense of loneliness.

– Excessive risk-taking.

– Rage or talking about seeking revenge/being a burden to others.

– Increased use of alcohol or drugs.

As counter-intuitive as it may seem, one of the best intervention strategies is to be direct: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” OSPF said research demonstrates that asking such a direct question of someone struggling with suicidal thoughts gives them a chance to have an open conversation about it, which engenders a sense of relief and a path forward for getting help.

Back to that chilly Tuesday evening, we then headed under the bright lights of Paul Brown Stadium with two dozen others, including Tony Coder, executive director of OSPF, who was gamely throwing a football to anyone who would catch it.

I stepped up, like others, to kick a field goal, worried that I would be the Charlie Brown of the group and not even make contact with the ball. Fortunately, Breech was standing there and I asked him for advice and to set up the ball for me.

When I watched the video back of my kick, which barely got any lift off, what most stood out to me was Watson, Cokl and Palmer cheering and supporting me.

And then when I thought back to the night more, a realization occurred to me. I didn’t think about death one time that night. In past circumstances, when depression and anxiety still had me in their clutches and suicidal ideation was the norm, I often thought about death even during good moments. That sort of boomerang of, “Well, this is great, but I’ll be dead soon.”

That never happened on Oct. 26. Because of therapy. Medication. Exercise. Diet. Doing the work. Supportive family and friends and co-workers and co-volunteers.

“We are so happy to have people from all walks of life to share in our message that mental health is a health condition that is deserving of quality care and with this care, people can flourish,” Coder said in an email after the event.

Flourishing, what a word, a foreign word at one point. Surviving was the name of the game, not flourishing.

Once I stopped looking through the prism of stigma and opened myself up to being helped, I could begin living again, one step and one kick at a time.

You can, too.

There are so many resources available to help you flourish right here in Clermont County.

For starters, if it’s a crisis situation, you can always call the County’s 24/7 crisis hotline at 513-528-7283. If you’re like me and also dread making phone calls, you can text 4hope to 741-741 instead.

There’s even a specific website for men at mantherapy.org, sloganed, “Therapy. The way a man does it.” The website tells you to think of it as as physical for your feelings, but you get to keep your pants on.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board has more information at ccmhrb.com. Child Focus for children and families can be reached at 513-752-1555 or https://www.child-focus.org/.

For a comprehensive list of mental health providers in Ohio, please visit mha.ohio.gov.

Suicide is preventable; your fate is not sealed by it.

Reach out, take that first step and kick the stigma binding you.

What would your life look like without that stigma?