Lawrence F. Vilvens Jr. (Larry), 69

Lawrence F. Vilvens Jr. (Larry) of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on October 23, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born on April 2, 1952, in Mariemont, Ohio. Throughout much of his youth and adult life, he lived in Clermont County, Ohio.

A man with a good sense of humor, Larry loved to joke with people and share stories. He was also a man who treasured his family, especially his children and grandchildren always feeling it important to stay in touch. Larry was a generous man, always willing to help others in any way he could. For a short time, he lived in Lafayette, Indiana. There he spent time working in a ministry as Bunky the Clown. He visited nursing homes and other places spreading joy and blessings. His passion was always bringing happiness and hope to people.

Larry was the loving father of Deborah Barnes (nee Vilvens) (husband Matthew Barnes), and stepdaughters Anna Reed (nee Scott) (husband Jason Reed), Khrystyne Coy (husband Nick Martin), and Ali Eiler (husband Ryan Eiler). Beloved grandfather to Alana Huff, Natalie Huff, Dakota Barnes, Keegan Barnes, Rylan Scott, Jayden Scott, Haley Scott, Alissa Scott, Evan Perkins, Briar Rose Martin, and Eli Martin. Beloved great grandfather to Diana Huff and Anastein Weida.

Dear brother to Joseph Vilvens, Barb Setty (nee Vilvens), and David Vilvens. He is also survived by numerous loving family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parent, Lawrence F. Vilvens Sr. and Dolly Vilvens (nee Sexton).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.