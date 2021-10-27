My name is Kim Martin. I am a RN who has lived in Clermont County for several years. I am writing to demonstrate my strong support for John Becker who is running for Union Township Trustee. I have come to know him as a man of integrity who is willing to stand up for “we the people” against government overreach and corruption. He stands out as being one who personally addresses the concerns of his constituents. He did not rely on his aides to do the talking for him or rely on form letter responses when he served as Ohio State Representative. He personally took the calls of his constituents even on weekends and after hours.

He is strongly Pro-life and Pro-constitution. He has taken classes on the constitution and actually attempts to uphold his oath to it, unlike most politicians. He actually voted against a pay raise for himself when working as a State Representative and donated the raise to community organizations for an entire year when the State General Assembly voted for a pay raise despite his opposition. (That pay raise was instituted by attaching it to a first responders’ widows and orphans bill during a lame duck session effective 1-1-2019.) John has participated in the Right to Life March in Washington DC every 10 years since 1983 and supports the work of local crisis Pregnancy centers. Actions speak louder than words.

I became concerned when I recently received political mail falsely claiming that Rep. Becker had “no successes in 8 years in the Ohio House.” Not surprisingly, that was one of many lies and misrepresentations that continue to be told by his opponents. Mr. Becker provided a list to me of his specific legislative accomplishments. They are public record and noted below.

Mr. Becker’s House Bill 130-191 got amended by the Senate into another one of his bills. It was House Bill 130-234. HB 130-191 repealed what was effectively a large capacity magazine ban (31 rounds). HB 130-234 joint sponsored with Cheryl Grossman got signed into law as Grossman/Becker. It allows the use of suppressors (silencers) on guns for hunting. It also expanded reciprocity and streamlined the licensure process for concealed carry.

Representative Becker also successfully amended House Bill 131-56 with amendment number AM0267 and got it signed into law. One of his constituents reached out to him for help regarding an expungement for their son. After examining the law and recognizing that an injustice was at hand, Mr. Becker led the way to successfully get the law changed to allow for the expungement.

Another example of Mr. Becker’s ability to successfully work for his constituents was getting 131-2047 amended into House Bill 131-240. It too got signed into law. The story behind that began with a tragic suicide. The widow wanted the gun returned to the family. Representative Becker successfully worked with the Clermont County Prosecutor and the Union Township Police. Once again, he got it done.

House Bill 132-233 (DEFEND), sponsored by Representative Becker, passed the Ohio House by a 65 to 31 vote.

House Bill 133-219 (SALES), sponsored by Representative Becker, got amended into House Bill 133-674 (sponsored by Representative Hillyer) and passed the Ohio House 76 to 16. After multiple changes by the Senate, it got signed into law as Hillyer/Becker. The bill made a number of needed changes to Ohio’s alcohol laws.

As Chairman of the Ohio House Federalism Committee, Representative Becker presided over the hearings for House Bill 133-178. Constitutional Carry (Hood/Brinkman) successfully passed out of the Federalism Committee. It was Chairman Becker’s leadership that got it done. Furthermore, it marked the first time that Constitutional Carry had ever passed any legislative committee in Ohio.

John was not eligible to run again for State Representative this year. since he completed eight consecutive years. He has chosen to run for Union Township Trustee against incumbents J. McGraw and B. McGee, whose record shows they are in favor of over-development (Remember the Miller Place?) rather than supporting “We the People” of Union Township. John Becker is the only trustee candidate who stood with Union Township residents and the Cincinnati Nature Center to stop over-development of the Rumpke Road subdivision in 2019. John’s performance as a representative was outstanding and he is the candidate with the best credentials and experience to serve the people of Union Township.

John Becker’s credentials, education, and certifications include:

– Ohio State Representative 2013-2020.

– Republican State Committeeman 2004-2012.

– NRA Life Member.

– Lifetime area resident with home ownership in Union Twp since 1985.

– 30 years Private Sector Experience.

– MBA with emphasis in taxation from Xavier University.

– Certified Treasury Professional.

– School District Treasurer’s License.

– Graduate of Union Township Citizens’ Police Academy.

Please vote for John Becker for Union Township Trustee on November 2nd.

Thank you,

Kim Martin

Union Township resident