Goshen’s Cameron Koors prepares to serve the ball for the Lady Warriors.

For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the Goshen High School volleyball team picked up a postseason victory last week.

The Lady Warriors won their tournament opener against Purcell Marian on Wednesday, October 20, defeating 25-10, 25-10, 25-7.

“They’re playing like it’s the end of their season,” Goshen head coach Amy Bryant said. “They don’t want it to end. We’ve had a rocky season, it wasn’t exactly what we expected. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. To go out there and play that way, they know what’s at stake. I’m proud of them.”

While the Lady Warriors rolled on paper, the team had a bit of an issue serving the ball in the first set.

“We missed five serves in the first set and they had 10 points total,” Bryant said. “They got better. Serving is important, there’s no excuse to miss one. That’s why it doesn’t sit well with me.”

That being said, there were plenty of good things the Lady Warriors showed on the court.

“They had good serve receive,” Bryant said. “They were very aggressive on the third ball, put a lot of kills over. They were good at the net, our bigs were blocking.”

Assistant coach Kiley Collins was happy with how the team adapted to the pace of the game.

“They could have allowed the speed of the game to rush them a little bit and they hung with it,” Collins said. “That’s something you need to do.”

Madison Hornsby tallied 13 kills, four aces and four kills. Delaney Geary had 26 assists. Gracie Hampton and Cameron Koors tallied three aces each. Hampton and Hornsby had four digs each.

The Lady Warriors advanced to the next round with a matchup against Roger Bacon at Princeton High School on Wednesday, October 27. That game was not complete at press time.