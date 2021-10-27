John Becker: Vote for John Becker for Union Twp. trustee

Five candidates are running for the office of Union Township Trustee. It’s a pick two field race and the top two vote getters will be the winning candidates. I’m John Becker – one of the conservative Republican candidates and I’m asking for your vote. The election is this Tuesday, November 2nd, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Until recently, the race had been fairly clean and civil with a friendly jab here and there in the spirit of competition.

Everything changed when a new PAC called “United for Union Township” reared its ugly head. It is clear that the PAC is supporting the incumbent Trustees and sending out mailers spewing flat-out lies and smears about both of the conservative Republican challengers. (I’m one of them.) These are the kinds of things that people hate about politics and why many good people refuse to run for office. Nobody wants to be lied about and have their good name publicly besmirched.

Amongst other things, the PAC claims that “business and community leaders are concerned…” Based on my sleuthing and connecting the dots, the truth is much more likely to be that one man, who seeks to be a puppet master, has lied to and duped a few donors in the business community. It’s too bad that they didn’t do a little due diligence on the puppet master before soiling their own good names. But mistakes happen.

The silence is deafening from the incumbent Trustees who are benefitting from this disgraceful PAC. Although one of them publicly denounced the PAC after being asked, I’ve seen no written public statements from him and nothing at all from the other incumbent Trustee.

I like to lead by example: It was during my 2018 primary race for re-election for State Representative that a PAC got involved in my race and several others across Ohio. At the time, I didn’t know who was behind it or why. They sent out a hit piece against my opponent that was totally unfair and uncalled for. After multiple phone calls to Columbus and getting nothing but denials, I created the following Facebook post on April 14, 2018:

“This post is contrary to the recommendations of my advisors and may be politically insane. Regardless, I need to speak out: I WANT THE ATTACKS AGAINST MY OPPONENT TO STOP!!!

The Growth & Opportunity PAC has engaged in the race for the 65th State Representative District. I don’t know who they are, why they have engaged, or who is behind it. I’m unsure of their intent, but they are not helping me.

A few weeks ago, a robocall started out as a poll and then morphed into negative information about my opponent. (It was paid for by “Hard Data.”) I immediately reached out to my opponent to give her a heads-up and to let her know that I would try to find out who did it and that I wanted it stopped. My suspects all denied it and pointed fingers at each other.

This past Wednesday, a very large (8 ½ x 12) and ugly mailer got delivered to mailboxes district wide. It was an unfair and uncalled for hit piece on my opponent. Let me tell you folks; this is the kind of stuff about politics that I absolutely hate!

That hit piece was a VERY bad idea:

It was damaging to her business and therefore her livelihood. This goes beyond politics and is a shameful disgrace!

It was damaging to my reputation and good name. People wrongly assume that I’m behind it and therefore it makes me look like a jerk and a bully.

I am committed to a positive campaign. I think of my opponent as a fine young lady with a lot of potential. She did not deserve that attack piece. It was totally uncalled for and I repudiate the attack in the strongest terms!!!

Frankly, I’m embarrassed and mad as a hornet about it. My campaign people have always had strict orders to stay positive and to not attack my opponent. Going negative is not my style. I’d rather lose an election with dignity than win dirty. And I’m serious about that.

I DO NOT WANT MY OPPONENT ATTACKED AGAIN!!!”

I got it stopped and it never happened again. Why can’t the incumbent Union Township Trustees do the same?

John Becker, CTP, MBA is a 36-year Union Township home owner, a tax professional, and was the State Representative for Northwestern Clermont County from 2013 – 2020 until forced out by term limits. He has a Xavier University MBA with an emphasis in Taxation, a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), holds a current school district treasurer’s license, and is a graduate of the Union Township Citizens Police Academy. His website is www.BeckerGOP.com and can be reached at John@BeckerGOP.com or 513-753-6440 (voice only).