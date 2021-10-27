Easy directions to get to Christmas at the CAbin —-Off of US Route 50 midway between Chillicothe and Hillsboro look for these signs at the Cave Road and at the CABIN’S driveway.

Whew, this year we had some major repair work to be done at Christmas at the Cabin before we could be ready for this the 41st annual show sale. The good news is, the repairs are done—Now we can get down to the nitty – gritty ( literally) cleaning this week before the crafters arrive with all of their wonderful new creations starting October 9th. That process will take all week thereafter and then on October 15th VIOLA! we open.

This authentic old log cabin on the Cave Road was built in 1936, and has quite a history which Janny Brizius, who lovingly tends to the cabin, will be glad to tell you all about if you ask not the least of which is about the 100 year old man who built the cabin. Yes,he BUILT IT HIMSELF! The fact that there were some major repairs to be made 85 years later are a pretty good record, I think. He knew his stuff. Little did he know that so may folks would still be enjoying his craftsmanship all these years later. These days the cabin houses a unique craft extravaganza called:

Christmas at the Cabin andfeaturing the hand crafted wares of many folks both locals and from across the USA All are of the highest quality and priced very reasonably. Yes, they are all for sale!!! Visitors to the cabin will fine gifts for nearly every member of the family, some really special Christmas decorations and ornaments, It is located on the CAVE ROAD just off of US ROUTE 50, 4 miles west of Bainbridge, Ohio. Opening on October 15, the cabin will hen be open until December 12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 AM till 5PM-Sundays from 1PM till 5PM and on Thanksgiving night from 4PM till 9 PM. Y’ALL COME/ YA HEAR? !!! (You’ll be glad you did.)