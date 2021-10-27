American Legion dance

The American Legion Post 72 will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Music provided by Wild Rice Musical Revue.

Cash prizes for best costumes. Cash bar. Tickets are $10.

Food by Susan from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., including parmesan chicken and salad, hamburger platter or hamburger, cheeseburger platter or cheeseburger, two-piece chicken strip basket, hot dog platter or hot dog, cheese coney platter or cheese coney, chili cheese fries, french fries, and cake of the day.

The Legion is located at 497 B Old State Route 74 in Mt. Carmel. For more information, call 513-528-9909.