If you haven’t met me yet, my name is Shane Knisley and I’m the President of Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital. I’m very excited to announce that the Lown Institute has named Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital the most socially responsible hospital in Ohio and the seventh most socially responsible hospital in the nation.

You may ask, “what is the Lown Institute?” The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank advocating bold ideas for a just and caring system for health. At its heart, health care is about people taking care of one another. Those who choose healing professions understand this and dedicate their careers to relieving the suffering of others. In the Lown Institute’s opinion, it’s time for a health system worthy of our nation, a system that rejects low-value care, incentivizes healing over profits, promotes health equity, and honors the value of the clinician-patient relationship. The Lown Institute believes that a radically better American health system is possible.

So, what does this ranking mean for Clermont Hospital?

It means our commitment to you and our community is strong. In other words, we’ve got your back. This socially responsible recognition shows that we are achieving our vision of helping our community to thrive by fulfilling our mission to improve the health and well-being of our communities and bringing good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and under-served.

Of the 3,010 hospitals that the Lown Institute Hospital Index reviewed, only 75 received honor roll status by earning A grades in all three ranking categories: health equity, value of care, and outcomes.

Clermont Hospital’s A grade in health equity reflects our commitment to inclusivity, pay equity, and community investment. We will provide you with great care no matter your background, income or education level. If you work for us, you will earn a competitive, living wage and have the opportunity to grow in your career. We will continue to invest in our community to drive better health for all. We view ourselves as YOUR community hospital. Through our partnership with Inter-Parish Ministries, we provide Blessing boxes for the food insecure. We maintain numerous partnerships with local schools and our Mercy Care Clinic is available and here for those struggling with access to healthcare.

We earned our A gradein the category of value of care based on how effectively and cost efficiently we deliver our care to patients. Our goal is to give you and your loved ones the best care possible while avoiding unnecessary tests and procedures. We will provide you with the care that you need and none of the care that you don’t.

And finally, the category of outcomes, we also received an A grade based on our success providing you with great care, keeping you safe while you are in our care and making sure you’re happy with the care we provided you.

As the Lown Institute says, good hospitals are vital to healthy communities, something the pandemic has made clear. I’m proud that the Lown Institute has recognized Clermont Hospital as a socially responsible hospital that provides everyone who comes through its doors with high-quality care, pays its workers fairly, helps you and your family avoid harmful unnecessary procedures and invests in the health of our community. I hope you are, too. More details on this ranking can be found at https://lownhospitalsindex.org/hospital/mercy-hospital-clermont/

Stay healthy and be well!