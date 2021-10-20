There is an old saying that justice is blind. And this is often true because our justice system is nowhere near perfection. But investigators, witnesses, prosecutors and jurors often make mistakes because of the human element. Last year, for the Catch my Killer podcast, I interviewed a heartbroken couple named Joshua and Sandra Greenberg. They are currently embroiled in a legal battle with Philadelphia officials over Ellen’s death.

If you want an example of blind justice, you need to look no further than Ellen Greenberg’s death certificate. It’s possible you may know Ellen’s story. Joshua and Sandra were the doting parents of Ellen Greenberg—their only child. For over a decade, they have faced many roadblocks in their pursuit of justice.

Dr. Oz and other media sources have shared Ellen’s story on their programs. She was a 27-year-old schoolteacher who taught at the Juniata Park Academy. She lived in Philadelphia with her fiancé, Samuel Goldberg. Unfortunately, life for Joshua and Sandra changed for the worst in 2011.

On January 26, 2011, Samuel left the apartment he shared with Ellen to visit the gym. Ellen stayed home while Samuel worked out. Upon his return, he found her lifeless body. She was stabbed at least 20 times in her back and in the back of her neck. She also had bruising on her abdomen, right arm and right leg. After the police investigation, the coroner’s office originally ruled Ellen’s death a homicide. But for unknown reasons, Philadelphia medical examiner Marlon Osbourne changed the ruling from homicide to suicide.

The ruling shocked the Greenbergs. Although I never attended medical school, I know it’s impossible for someone to stab themselves in the back over 20 times. The Greenbergs hired an attorney and began their own investigation. They knew their only child wouldn’t commit suicide. Sandra told me Ellen feared needles and would never stab herself to death.

The Greenbergs have worked furiously to get Ellen’s death certificate changed to a homicide. Ellen’s story has been shared publicly to gain the public’s support in their efforts. I asked Sandra why Osbourne changed Ellen’s death from homicide to suicide. Sandra told me she doesn’t know why the ruling was changed. Today, they have never received a satisfactory explanation from anyone.

Their attorney has spoken to different medical experts about the case. Experts have stated Ellen couldn’t have stabbed herself to death as the coroner’s office has claimed.

Furthermore, Ellen died while preparing her lunch. So we are to believe she killed herself while preparing her food? That is difficult, if not impossible, to believe. And there was no suicide note left behind. Sandra told me Ellen loved her career and looked forward to starting a family. She had everything to live for. She had never mentioned suicide to anyone or even displayed any signs.

For over a decade, law enforcement has not been helpful in getting justice for Ellen. This means Ellen’s killer has a decade old head start on law enforcement. It’s difficult to believe the Greenberg’s have waited for over a decade to get this resolved. Furthermore, Cyril Wecht, a renown Pittsburgh pathologist, reviewed case details. Based on the locations of the wounds, he couldn’t believe anyone ruled Ellen’s case a suicide.

I recently received a message from the Greenbergs with an update on the case. Last week, a judge heard testimony from the Greenbergs supporting their case. They hired their own medical expert who believed Ellen may have already been deceased before she was stabbed. Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Glynnis Hill will decide on this case in the future. Now we wait to see if Ellen’s family will get a homicide ruling.

