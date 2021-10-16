Optimism in the air at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Pictured are people walking around the path at the church. Pictured are people walking around the path at the church. Pictured are people walking around the path at the church. Pictured are people walking around the path at the church. Pictured is Annamarie Barnett, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Chapter, speaking to those in attendance for the Walk. Pictured is Annamarie Barnett, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Chapter, speaking to those in attendance for the Walk. Pictured is Annamarie Barnett, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Chapter, speaking to those in attendance for the Walk. Pictured is the scene of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Sardinia Church in Brown County on Oct. 9, 2021. The Walk covered Clermont, Brown, Adams and Highland Counties.

Maybe it was the bucolic setting of the Sardinia Church in Brown County.

Maybe it was the buoyancy brought upon by the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first therapy to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease.

And maybe it was the show of support from the people of all walks of life affected by the disease in-person instead of virtually, but the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 had a sort of palpable energy.

That energy started with Annemarie Barnett, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Chapter, leading the way on the walk that represented Clermont, Brown, Adams and Highland Counties.

Barnett has had two different stints in the organization, first from 2000 to 2002 as the special events director and then returning in 2017 as the development director and then she was promoted in May to the executive director position.

Her mother passed away in 2018 and had Alzheimer’s. While she died of breast cancer, Barnett explained that she couldn’t tell her mother she was dying or ask for her wishes. Still, it was nevertheless a blessing in the sense that she died before forgetting her family.

Barnett, who has a psychology degree, used to write papers on Alzheimer’s and dementia, which her mother would type up.

She said she cried when the news about Aducanumab, trademarked as Aduhelm, received accelerated approval by the FDA in June.

“You know, it’s not the magic bullet. We know that. It’s not the cure. But you can’t have a first, a second, a third and keep improving on it until you have a first. This is a huge step for us,” Barnett said.

Something Barnett always tells people about Alzheimer’s is that it’s not that you forget where you put your keys, it’s that you don’t know what your keys are for.

Alzheimer’s has a rapid deleterious affect on cognitive abilities to the point where it’s interfering with day-to-day tasks; it’s not a matter of forgetting something here or there. And Barnett also emphasized that Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging — it’s a disease of the brain.

“Your brain is dying,” Barnett said.

The disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and killed an estimated 121,499 people in 2019.

About 60 to 70 people showed up for the walk, with $31,000 raised by the time of the walk. Barnett said there’s an overall expectation that the donations would reach $35,000.

Individuals walking carried Promise Garden flowers with different colors to represent different connections to the disease.

Blue represented someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia; purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease; yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s; and orange is for those who support the cause and the Chapter’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

And in an emotional moment, Barnett had a volunteer hold a white flower to one day represent the first person cured of Alzheimer’s.

Barnett looked out at a number of kids in attendance for the walk, letting the tears flow and said, “Those are the futures we’re investing into to find a cure, so they don’t have to live with this; they don’t have to worry about their parents or their grandparents or themselves getting this disease.”

Some of the top fundraisers included Donald Fender, who raised $12,765 and the Fender family overall raised $18,515.

Barb Gray raised $2,582; she was raising money to honor her father, Earl Gray, who passed away from the disease.

Home Instead Senior Care /The Laurels of Milford raised $5,972.

Bearcats for Brandon raised $1,125.

The Chapter, which started in 1979, covers 37 counties in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, where it’s estimated that 55,000 individuals have Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder.

Across all the coverage area and six walks, the Chapter is hopeful for $1.4 million.

The money derived from the walks — which people can still donate to through the end of December — goes to pay for services that the Chapter provides in the area, as well as continuing research into Alzheimer’s disease.

Services include a helpline, a family support group network, educational programs for those with the disease, their caregivers and health care professionals, supportive counseling and care consultation services for families, a multimedia reference library and a quarterly newsletter.

In fact, the Alzheimer’s Association is doing its own study called U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk, a two-year clinical trial to evaluate whether lifestyle interventions that simultaneously target many risk factors protect cognitive function in older adults who are at increased risk for cognitive decline, according to the website.

The reason for it being U.S.-specific is that a similar study was done in Finland in 2014, but the Association wants to see if those findings will be duplicated among a different cultural subset. Those findings found that a combination therapy targeting physical exercise, a healthy diet, cognitive stimulation and self-monitoring of heart health risk factors had a protective effect on cognitive function.

Some of the helpful items the Chapter has put out are the 10 ways to love your brain:

1. Break a sweat: Engage in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow.

2. Hit the books: Formal education in any stage of life will help reduce your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

3. Butt out: Evidence shows that smoking increases risk of cognitive decline.

4. Follow your heart: Evidence shows that risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke negatively impact your cognitive health.

5. Heads up: Wear a seat belt or helmet. Brain injury can raise your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

6. Fuel up right: Eat a healthy and balanced diet that is lower in fat and higher in vegetables and fruits to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

7. Catch some zzz’s: Not getting enough sleep due to conditions like insomnia or sleep apnea may result in problems with memory and thinking.

8. Take care of your mental health: Some studies link a history of depression with increased risk of cognitive decline.

9. Buddy up: Staying socially engaged may support brain health.

10: Stump yourself: Challenge and activate your mind.

To learn more or to donate, please visit alz.org/cincinnati.

The Clermont Sun was a local sponsor of this event.