Two of the best Division I girls soccer teams in the state put on a show for fans on Saturday, October 9.

Milford’s Lady Eagles, the No. 9 team in the most recent poll, battled top-ranked Mount Notre Dame to a 1-1 draw to remain undefeated on the season at 11-0-3.

“We went into this game knowing that we had a chance to match their ability,” Milford head coach Jill Helms said. “The girls really rose to the occasion, we’re so impressed with them.”

Milford entered the game shorthanded and a bit fatigued after two games earlier in the week. The Lady Eagles were down two players, one due to injury and another due to a red card. Three other starters were banged up, according to Helms, but the team was able to improvise and adapt to the lineup shuffle.

“We knew we were going to have to go deep into our bench and everybody stepped up,” Helms said. “We moved players around so we could get girls subs, so players were playing in different positions that they’re not used to. Every single one of them met that task and exceeded our expectations.”

Ella Hyott picked a great time to score her second career varsity goal and first since the team’s opener against Hamilton.

She corralled a ball sent into the box from Peyton Cook that skipped past a teammate, putting a shot past the Mount Notre Dame keeper to give Milford a 1-0 lead with roughly 12 minutes to play in the first half.

That lead held up for quite some time despite a barrage of shots and a multitude of possession from the hosts. Milford turned away chance after chance throughout the game as the defense held back a furious Mount Notre Dame attack.

“Our defenders are exhausted,” Helms said. “They left it all on the field. We couldn’t be more proud of them for how they played. Even down to the wire, they were giving us their all and their focus the whole time. They were determined.”

Milford goalkeeper Jessie Nagle finished with a season-high 12 saves, none more important than the last one. Nagle tipped away a Mount Notre Dame shot that seemed destined for the upper-right corner of the goal to preserve the tie as time expired.

Mount Notre Dame’s lone goal came with 10 minutes into the second half. The Lady Cougars earned a corner kick and Kayla Patla’s shot from in front of the goal deflected off a Milford defender and into the back of the net.

The Lady Eagles weren’t as potent offensively as they usually are, though they did become one of just four teams to score against Mount Notre Dame this season.

Those missing players contributed to the Lady Eagles’ lack of an offensive threat at times.

“Our offense wasn’t as strong as it usually was, but we still made things happen because we can count on so many players to get the job done,” Helms said. “We don’t just count on a couple.”

The draw was the first tie or loss Mount Notre Dame had suffered in the regular season since a 2-1 defeat to St. Urusla in October of 2019. The Lady Cougars are 12-0-1 as of this writing.

Milford could clinch an outright Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship, the program’s first league title since 2012, with a win over Kings on Tuesday, October 12. That game was not complete at press time.