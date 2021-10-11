Free concert in Stonelick Twp.: Freeing the incarcerated

Eric Genuis (pronounced JIN-ISS) is an acclaimed pianist that could be a member of many a great symphony orchestra if he wanted to. Tuesday October the 12th at 7pm just East of Cincinnati, at Stonelick Golf Club, Genuis will be performing one of his signature concerts for the public.

He has played in the homes of many a famous people like Kevin James of King & Queens and other Hollywood stars like Jim Caviezel of Person of Interest and The Passion.

Genuis’ favorite audience though, the one place he can’t get into nearly enough, is prison.

Genuis says that he has forgone playing full time for an orchestra because he derives so much joy from giving hope and joy to those who are perhaps the least likely to have it on a day to day basis, the incarcerated.

One inmate from a prison in Livingston Texas had this to say: “I died the day I was sentenced at 15 years old. I feel as though I have been buried alive. My reason for living is no longer relevant. After the show, I feel as though I can breathe again, I am alive again, I have purpose again.” It’s that kind of transformation that Genuis says “only a mix of music, positive words and actually being present with people can bring such hope; especially for those who are farthest from it.”

At all of his shows, Eric is joined by concert level violinist, a cellist and a vocalist. It is at public shows like this that people not only hear a modern classical style music that might bring them to tears, but they hear stories of those without hope finding it, people without purpose finding a reason to go on.

Sponsor of this week’s event, Mark Faust said, “The first time I heard Genuis, I was so inspired by the music that I couldn’t wait to hear more, but it was Genuis’ stories that made me feel a sense of gratitude and joy that music alone can rarely touch.”

Faust’s CEO round table group decided to have a performance after their meeting and invite the public. If you would like to attend reserve your free tickets at EventBrite.com and look up “Stonelick Golf” or just show up for the cocktail hour at 6pm at Stonelick Golf Club on Route 50 6 miles East of 275.

For more information, visit here or search for “Stonelick” on EventBrite.com.