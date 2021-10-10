With the regular season winding down, Clermont County teams now know where and when they will begin postseason play.

Tournament draws for volleyball and soccer were held on Sunday, October 10.

Starting on the volleyball court, Milford earned the highest seed of any Clermont County team in Division I. The Lady Eagles drew the No. 8 spot and will face No. 24 Monroe on Wednesday, October 20 at 7 p.m. against Lakota West. Should the Lady Eagles advance, they would face No. 7 Mason at Lakota West on Monday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

West Clermont drew the No. 23 seed and a matchup with No. 22 Western Brown at Lakota West on October 18 at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that contest advances to face top-ranked St. Ursula on Thursday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m.

In Division II, New Richmond earned the top seed of any county team at No. 3. The Lady Lions face No. 5 Indian Hill on October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Should they win, they would face either No. 4 Taylor or No. 6 Summit Country Day at Princeton on October 27 at 8 p.m.

Batavia drew the No. 7 seed in Division II. The Lady Bulldogs face No. 9 Mariemont on October 21 at 5 p.m. Batavia defeated Mariemont in three sets (25-23, 25-12, 25-22) on October 2.

A Lady Bulldog victory would send the team to the district semifinal against either No. 2 Wyoming, No. 13 North College hill or No. 14 Woodward on October 27.

Goshen earned the No. 8 seed in Division II and a matchup with No. 10 Purcell Marian on October 20 at 6:30.

Should the Lady Warriors advance, they could face another Clermont County team.

Bethel-Tate’s Lady Tigers drew the No. 11 seed and a first-round matchup with No. 12 Mount Healthy. The winner of that contest faces top-ranked Roger Bacon on October 20.

One of those three teams will face either Goshen or Purcell Marian in the district semifinals.

In Division III, Clermont Northeastern earned a No. 5 seed and a tough matchup against No. 6 Reading at Reading on Monday, October 18 at 5 p.m.

Immediately following that contest, No. 10 Williamsburg faces No. 16 Georgetown at 7 p.m.

Finally, in Division IV, the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals drew the No. 12 seed and a matchup against No. 13 Spencer Center at MVCA on October 19.

On the soccer field, Milford’s boys soccer team was ranked No. 6 in Division I. The Eagles host No. 30 Western Brown on October 19. With a win, they would get a rematch with No. 18 Oak Hills on October 23.

Should the Eagles emerge victorious in both sectional tournament games, they would likely face off against Eastern Cincinnati Conference foe Anderson at Lakota East on Tuesday, October 26.

Goshen’s boys soccer team was ranked No. 22 in Division I. The Warriors visit No. 15 Turpin on October 19. Should they win, they would face No. 2 St. Xavier on October 23.

West Clermont earned the No. 24 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 19 Talawanda on October 19. A Wolves victory would send the team up to Mason to battle the top-ranked Comets on October 23.

In Division II, Bethel-Tate’s boys team earned the highest seed of all Clermont County squads. The Tigers are slated to visit No. 6 Ross on October 19. The Tigers would face either No. 3 Summit Country Day or No. 14 Norwood on October 23 with a win.

Batavia earned the No. 10 seed and will be the only Clermont County team to host a Division II game in the first round. The Bulldogs get a rematch with Roger Bacon on October 19. They beat the Spartans 2-0 on September 18.

Should the Bulldogs complete the sweep, they would face either No. 2 Wyoming or No. 16 Blanchester on October 23.

CNE earned the No. 12 seed in Division II. The Rockets visit No. 7 Taylor on October 19. They would face either top-ranked Indian Hill or No. 15 Clinton-Massie on Saturday, October 23 with a win.

New Richmond’s boys team drew the No. 13 seed and a road contest at CHCA on October 19. They would face either No. 4 McNick or No. 11 Wilmington with a win. New Richmond lost to CHCA 4-0 on September 9.

Finally, both of Clermont County’s Division III teams will be on the road. No. 8 Williamsburg is slated to visit No. 4 Cincinnati Christian while No. 11 Felicity travels to No. 5 Seven Hills.

Milford’s girls soccer team earned the No. 2 seed in Division I, trailing only the Mount Notre Dame team they tied on Saturday night. They will host the winner of No. 23 Western Brown and No. 26 Edgewood on October 21.

West Clermont’s girls team drew the No. 12 seed in Division I. the Lady Wolves will face either No. 5 Seton or no. 31 Winton Woods on October 21.

In Division II, Batavia earned the No. 7 seed and a matchup with No. 9 Roger Bacon at home on October 18. With a win, the Lady Bulldogs could face fellow Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference foe New Richmond in the second round.

The Lady Lions drew the No. 13 seed and a matchup against No. 3 Ross on October 18. The winner of that contest faces Batavia on October 21.

Goshen earned the No. 11 seed and will open the postseason against No. 6 Indian Hill on October 18. The winner of that contest faces top-ranked Summit Country Day on October 21.

Bethel-Tate drew the No. 12 seed and a matchup against No. 5 Taylor on October 18. The winner of that game faces either No. 4 Wyoming or No. 8 McNicholas on October 21.

In Division III, Williamsburg earned the No. 7 seed and will open against No. 9 Deer Park at home October 18. A win would send the Lady Wildcats on the road to face No. 5 CHCA on October 21.

Clermont Northeastern earned the No. 8 seed and a matchup against a team just down the road on State Route 50. No. 14 Fayetteville visits CNE on October 18. With a win, CNE would face Madeira on October 21.

Felicity’s girls soccer team drew the No. 17 seed and will face either No. 6 Reading or No. 16 Ripley on October 21.