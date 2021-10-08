S.R. 28 interchange restrictions scheduled for I-275 paving project

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Overnight closures will be imparted next week and the week following at the Interstate 275 and state Route 28 interchange for paving operations as part of a resurfacing project on I-275.

The entrance ramp from S.R. 28 East to I-275 North will be closed nightly Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 11-13.

The entrance ramp from S.R. 28 West to I-275 South will be closed nightly Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 12-14.

The exit ramp from I-275 North to S.R. 28 will be closed nightly Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 13-15.

The exit ramp from I-275 South to S.R. 28 will be closed nightly Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-16.

The entrance ramp from S.R. 28 East to I-275 South will be closed nightly Friday-Sunday, Oct. 15-17.

The entrance ramp from S.R. 28 West to I-275 North will be closed nightly Sunday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-19.

All ramp closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following day; however, progression of the schedule will be contingent upon the weather. Traffic will be maintained on I-275, with single-lane closures in effect on the mainline.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $9.55 million to complete the project, which includes pavement repairs, paving and guardrail upgrades, and construction is scheduled to be completed by early fall 2021.

