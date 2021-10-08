Earth Science Week: Discover the earth sciences and engage in stewardship of our planet

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans to celebrate Earth Science Week with a series of activities and webinars. The annual celebration will be held Oct. 10–Oct. 16.

“Earth Science Week is the perfect opportunity for people to discover the earth sciences and learn how they can do their part to protect our planet,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This year, we hope to help people learn to understand, conserve, and protect Earth’s most valuable resource, water.”

The theme for Earth Science Week 2021 is, “Water Today and for the Future” highlighting the many ways natural resources impact humans and the ways human activities impact these materials.

“Water is one of our most precious natural resources and crucial to daily living,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Through public improvement efforts such as the H2Ohio program and educational campaigns like Earth Science Week, we continue to tackle the challenges of water management and to educate Ohioans about protecting and conserving this vital resource.”

This year’s lessons and activities are designed to engage young people and others in exploring the importance of natural resources in their lives. Participants will be encouraged to build an understanding of water’s role in timely topics, including energy, the environment, natural hazards, technology, industry, agriculture, recreation, and the economy.

ODNR geologists will offer a combination of in-person and virtual events throughout the week. This year’s Ohio events include:

Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Geology Hike at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, Clifton

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Ohio Rock Talks: The Ice Age in Ohio (webinar)

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 12 p.m., Fossil Tour, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus

Thursday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m., Geology of Lake Erie, Marblehead Lighthouse State Park, Marblehead

Friday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m., Geology Hike, Highbanks Metro Park, Lewis Center

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m., Karst of Central Ohio, Wellington Park, Dublin

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., Geology Hike, Highbanks Metro Park, Lewis Center

Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m., Guided Fossil Hunt, Caesar Creek State Park, Waynesville

You can find a complete list of events at ohiodnr.gov.

Also, available to Ohio teachers and educators are a limited number of Earth Science Week teacher toolkits. The toolkits include experiment instructions, calendar, posters, activity sheets and more materials for teachers to use in the classroom. Toolkits are free (plus $5 shipping) for any Ohio teacher, including home-school teachers, while supplies last. Teacher toolkits, maps, and other publications can be ordered by contacting the Geologic Records Center at (614) 265-6576 or geo.survey@dnr.ohio.gov.

If you can’t make one of the events, Ohio offers many activities you can enjoy on your own. Educators, students, and the public are encouraged to explore Ohio’s natural history at a location near them. Resources for those outings can be found here.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.