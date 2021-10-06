Thanks to Wellness Funds provided by the state and federal ESSER funds, NREVSD is expanding the office space for New Richmond High School counseling/guidance team and installing new chillers at Locust Corner Elementary School.

During its Sept. 20, 2021, meeting, the New Richmond Board of Education accepted bids for both projects.

The existing school counseling/guidance space at New Richmond High School was built to accommodate three people and is currently being shared by 12, according to Superintendent Tracey Miller.

The current configuration is limiting for students and staff and makes confidentiality next to impossible, Mr. Miller explained. The new office space will be created from vacant classrooms located to the right-hand side as guests enter New Richmond High School. The project will also include a safety feature for the high school, a double entrance.

The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Kramer & Feldman, Inc. for $192,278. Wellness dollars from the state will cover the entire cost. Work should be completed in January of 2022.

The district is working to secure additional grant dollars to install double security entrances at all schools.

Additionally, two chillers will be replaced at Locust Corner Elementary School. The full $395,424 cost will be paid for with federal ESSER funds. The goal is to complete the installation of the new chillers before the return of warm weather in 2022.

‘Due Diligence’ Keeps Personnel Costs in Check

During his September report to the Board of Education, Treasurer/CFO Matthew Prichard said that revenues and expenditures are paced as projected for the second month of the new fiscal year.

The biggest highlight of an otherwise typical report is casino monies, he said. Last year, due to COVID-19, casinos closed and revenues to schools plummeted, he said. This year it’s a different story. Casino revenues are up thanks to the end of COVID-19 restrictions for the industry and perhaps a surge of guests at casinos, the Treasurer added.

Mr. Prichard also shared a graphic showing a side-by-side comparison of revenues and expenditures since 2017.

“Our revenue continues to decrease due to deregulation, the closure of a power plant, and devaluation of property. The district is preparing for yet another power plant closure. However, the district’s expenditures stay moderate and within the range of inflation each year,” he said.

In a separate chart, Mr. Prichard showed trends for personnel costs, which is the biggest expense for any school district. In 2018, the district’s salaries for staff exceeded $15.1 million. If the district would have continued to operate with a business as usual mindset, that cost could exceed $16 million. However, due to staffing changes those costs were contained. By the end of the Fiscal Year 2022 personnel costs are projected to be $14.4 million.

Superintendent Tracey Miller thanked Mr. Prichard for his “outstanding visuals.

The district just finalized employee contracts and everyone was treated fairly, he said. Yet, human resource costs are down, even with an increase in salaries and benefits.

“We’re giving great due diligence whenever we have a new hire,” he said. “We review the position to determine if it’s needed, if we could do better, or if we could be more efficient.”

Within the last few months, the district has consolidated several positions saving costs and improving efficiency. We will continue to look at new and better ways of doing business.