Tressa Louise Vauter, 80

Tressa Louise Vauter

March 13, 1941 – September 25, 2021

Amelia, Ohio

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 25, 2021 at Hospice in Anderson.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the loving care she received at Jewish Hospital and Anderson Township Hospice.

Tressa was born in 1941 to William and Bertha Morrison in Huntington, WV. One of five children. Married Warren Vauter in 1957 and mother of 4 children, Earl, Taryn, Tonna, and Mark. She had 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by friends and family, but never forgotten.

She will be laid to rest at Pierce Township Cemetery; Cincinnati, Ohio.