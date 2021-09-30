Submitted by Liz Betemps.

Thank you all for your help last night with Scarecrows in Williamsburg! We did not know what to expect, and were overwhelmed by the community support and the amazing scarecrows that were created. A huge hug to everyone who helped us mount the scarecrows throughout town.

Sherri received a note from Mary Ann Lefker, the Mayor of Williamsburg:

Hello Garden Club,

Your latest project which brought not only scarecrows but community participation to town is so appreciated. In this world of negative headlines your contributions continue to brighten our world here in Williamsburg. Thank you so much, Mary Ann Lefker

A fifth grade Girl Scout Troop, the Kiwana Club, and children in Williamsburg joined the Williamsburg Garden Club in creating amazing Scarecrows in Williamsburg!