New Richmond Schools crack down on rainbows, symbols, LGBTQ+ solidarity at middle school

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

The New Richmond Exempted Village School District is cracking down on rainbows, symbols of unity and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community, at its middle school.

On Sept. 22, New Richmond Middle School Principal Court Lily emailed this message to the middle school staff, “I need to give you a directive that we all need to follow from this moment forward. We find ourselves in a politically charged era in time with many many issues. We as educators have been instructed to take a neutral stance on everything and try to maintain our focus on academics. In that, I am directing you to remove anything from your rooms that has rainbows on it. We have had continued complaints so we need to be diligent about complying. If you have any questions, as always, my door is open.”

The email came after the Sept. 20 NREVSD Board of Education meeting, during which numerous supporters of the local LGBTQ+ student community and New Richmond Pride – a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide the LGBTQ+ community with a space to celebrate their identities, combat community deterioration and prejudice, and defend human rights – spoke during the comment portion of the meeting and asked the board to allow the continued application of:

– Rainbow stickers that indicate the teacher and/or classroom is a safe person/space to speak to/about LGBTQ+ issues.

– Use and supply of forms which allow students the ability to provide their preferred gender identity, pronouns and name to use while at school.

On Sept. 24 New Richmond Pride distributed a press release which said that New Richmond Middle School has now become a target for anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.

The press release went on to read, “Within the past month, the NREVSD School Board has removed two LGBTQ+ support measures from the school, and has now called for the removal of all rainbow images from classrooms.”

New Richmond Pride said that it’s working with the community to further resolve the issues within NRMS and the NREVSD School Board.

On Sept. 24, NREVSD Board of Education President Kristin Bennett sent a letter addressed to the members of New Richmond Pride.

It read, “On behalf of the New Richmond Board of Education, I express my thanks for your sincere interest in the health and well-being of our students and would like to speak to a couple of points you mentioned in your letter to the Board. Regarding your concerns expressed at Monday’s Board meeting regarding the rainbow stickers, the Board heard your concerns and wants you to know that the district prioritizes our classrooms being a safe space for all students. We would not want any student to feel marginalized or disenfranchised. At the beginning of each school year, students are informed about the resources available to them including those related to academics and social/emotional health and are informed how and where to access these resources. Also, the Board heard the concerns surrounding the implementation of the recently created Gender Student Support Plan. The GSS Plan will be used by administrators to identify the resources students need. The Board now has greater clarity, and we do see value in the continued implementation and the Superintendent will work with our building principals to continue with its rollout. As I am sure you are aware, the regulations implementing Title IX are enforced by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and prohibit discrimination, exclusion, denial, limitation, or separation based on gender. The intention of Title IX is to end sex discrimination in all areas of education. The district adheres to Title IX regulations and has recently added an online anonymous bullying reporting system that enables students and their families to report incidents of bullying or harassment. These reports are immediately visible to district and building administrators to be handled in a timely manner. To clarify, as the principal of our middle school, Mr. Lilly is dedicated to the well-being of all students and is expected to also follow and implement Board Policy. This is by no means a building-specific issue. We are committed to providing an inclusive, safe, and wholesome culture for all of our students in all of our buildings. Please know that the district is dedicated to supporting all of our students’ academic and social/emotional needs. To better serve the social/emotional wellness of all of our students, over the last few years we have added seven counseling/mental health specialists to our team. As a Board, we are committed to ensuring that all of our students and staff know that there are people throughout this district who care about them, support them and who want to provide the help they need. No programs that support students have been eliminated. In fact, they have been increased and enhanced. Again, thank you for your commitment. If you have questions or would like to talk further, you’re always welcome to contact Superintendent Tracey Miller. You are also welcome to reach out to me at the district office, 513-553-2616, or by email, at bennett_k@nrschools.org.”

In a Sept. 27 email interview with The Clermont Sun, New Richmond Pride Director of Public Relations Kylie Phillips said that the rainbow stickers and forms were distributed at the beginning of the school year.

Phillips explained, “The middle school underwent a professional (diversity) training and got the idea from there. The stickers were optional for teachers to utilize. It was about a month/month and a half into the school year that they were told to take them down and not use the info from the forms.”

Phillips also shared that the removal of the specific stickers indicating a teacher is safe to speak to about LGBTQ+ topics, and form usage came prior to the Sept. 22 board of education meeting.

“It was after the meeting that the board instructed them to remove ANY rainbow imagery from classrooms,” Phillips added.

In a Sept. 28 statement to The Clermont Sun, NREVSD Superintendent Tracey Miller said that, “As a district, we are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students.”

He also explained that the forms were newly created to start this school year “as a means to help our principals, counselors and mental health staff in working with students and we will continue with its implementation.”

When asked about the origins of the rainbow stickers, and the directive that they be removed, Miller stated that, “Classrooms were always supposed to be neutral so as to not cause any student to feel disconnected,” and that it was “not a new policy at all.”