Harry Lee Snyder, 84 of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on September 23 with members of his family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anna Mae Snyder, and survived by his six children, Barbara, Raymond, Mark, Brian, Michael, and Blaine, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he is a graduate of Withrow High School, class of 1955, where he lettered as a track and field athlete, serving with the Ohio National Guard after graduation. He began a distinguished career in law enforcement in 1970 as a Deputy Sheriff for Clermont County.

In 1977 he was appointed Chief of Police for Miami Township Ohio. Highly regarded by the law enforcement community for his leadership skills, integrity, and compassion for the citizens of the community he played a critical role in protecting and administering the exponential growth of the Township until he retired in 1994.

A lifelong enthusiast of Motorsport car racing, he is also a dual member of the Freemasonary and Scottish Rite, Blanchester Lodge #191, and Milford Lodge #54. Visitation: October 2nd from 8am-12pm, Celebration of Life service, 12-12:30pm. Eastside Christian Church, 5874 Montclair Blvd., Milford, OH 45140 Interment: Hopewell Cemetery, 10205 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Ohio 45039. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.