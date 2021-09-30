Home Community Cincinnati native tests communications in the landing safety officer shack aboard USS... Community Cincinnati native tests communications in the landing safety officer shack aboard USS Mustin September 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Electronics Technician 2nd Class Sean Laake, from Cincinnati, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher Stansberry, from Elizabeth Lake, Calif., test communications in the landing safety officer shack aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 8, 2021. Mustin is currently underway in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility conducting a series of exercises designed to increase interoperability and build capacity among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released) Submitted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach. View Comments Batavia clear sky enter location 68.5 ° F 73.4 ° 65 ° 87 % 1.9mph 0 % Tue 84 ° Wed 81 ° Thu 84 ° Fri 86 ° Sat 88 °