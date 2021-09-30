Electronics Technician 2nd Class Sean Laake, from Cincinnati, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher Stansberry, from Elizabeth Lake, Calif., test communications in the landing safety officer shack aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 8, 2021. Mustin is currently underway in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility conducting a series of exercises designed to increase interoperability and build capacity among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

Submitted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.