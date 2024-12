The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont DD) will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the board meeting, the Board Ethics Committee will meet at 5 p.m.

Both meetings will take place at the Wildey Center, 2040 US Highway 50, Batavia (one mile west of Owensville). To view the board meeting agenda, go to www.clermontdd.org.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Davis at ldavis@clermontdd.org, or 513-732-4921.